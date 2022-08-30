Could rookie linebacker Nate Landman make the final 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons? Believe it or not, it isn't far-fetched.

Landman, an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, was regarded as one of the Pac-12’s top tacklers during his time in Boulder. In fives seasons, the 6-3, 230-pounder tallied 409 tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss, and 11 total sacks.

Since arriving in Atlanta, that’s been the same story. Hard-hitting, quick in terms of dissecting plays and a relentless motor that never seems to turn off, Landman has all the tools defensive coordinator Dean Pees is looking for up the middle.

Of course, inside linebacker is one of Atlanta’s more stable units entering Week 1.

Barring a last-second trade, the Falcons will keep Deion Jones for the start of the new campaign. When healthy, Jones has been a consistent tackling machine, racking up over 100 tackles in five of his six seasons.

Former first-round linebacker Rashaan Evans and third-year pro Mykal Walker have see most of the first-team reps this preseason. Evans has experience working with both Pees and Falcons coach Arthur Smith during their time in Tennessee. Walker, who’s started eight games in two seasons, has taken over for 2021 tackling leader Foye Oluokun as Atlanta’s signal-caller.

Second-round pick Troy Andersen is viewed as a long-term replacement at either inside linebacker role. Drafted out of Montana State, scouts raved of Andersen’s sure-fire ability as a tackler and improvement in coverage while playing up the middle.

Atlanta’s No. 5 linebacker spot could come down to Landman and veteran Nick Kwiatkoski. Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Kwiatkoski missed the first two preseason games due to an undisclosed injury, but played nearly every snap in the preseason finale victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Landman could be a name to watch due to his youth and special teams ability. When on the field defensively, he’s been a consistent tackler in space, recording 13 tackles throughout three preseason games.

Could Atlanta elect to keep six inside linebackers? Perhaps. If not, Landman likely is banking on his upside to make the final 53.

And if all else fails, maybe Atlanta elects to keep him on the practice squad to develop even more.

