Falcons LB Deion Jones Makes 2022 Debut vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons are resting some prospective starters against the Jacksonville Jaguars today, but one of them is taking the field and making his preseason debut in the team's final game before the regular season.

Falcons veteran linebacker Deion Jones took the field on the team's first defensive series after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List earlier this week.

For a majority of the offseason, Jones appeared to be on his way out. From reports of his departure being "imminent" to Falcons coaches Arthur Smith and Dean Pees repeatedly not mentioning his name when discussing the linebackers, few signs pointed in the direction that Jones would return to the team.

However, there was one big thing that did: he's contractually obligated to do so and releasing him would have very little cap space benefits. If Jones were to leave, trading him would've been the most financially beneficial option, but required another team to want his services.

By all accounts, Jones didn't seem to have much of a market, as he's coming off a down 2021 season that featured a number of low-intensity reps and a reported attitude that wasn't what the Falcons were looking for.

Granted, Jones was one tackle shy of matching his career high, but there were simply too many snaps where he lacked the physicality and aggression Pees needs from his linebackers.

In Jones' absence, free agent addition Rashaan Evans and returning third-year pro Mykal Walker have seen the bulk of the work at linebacker, with Nick Kwiatkoski, Troy Andersen, Dorian Etheridge and Nate Landman rotating in behind them.

Jones started 16 games last season at weakside linebacker, and his athleticism is still as good as ever. Perhaps with a season under his belt in Pees' defense and an offseason of reflection, things will go differently for Jones this year, both on and off the field.