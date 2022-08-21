Falcons vs. Jets Preseason: Will New York Play Starters?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for their second preseason game against the New York Jets, and while this game will likely serve as a dress rehearsal for Marcus Mariota and the first-string offense, the same can't be said for their opponent.

The injury bug has stung no team more than the Jets, who already have lost starting tackle Mekhi Becton for the season and saw quarterback Zach Wilson suffer a knee injury in the team's first preseason game. On the defensive side of the ball, Carl Lawson has already suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

The injuries devastating the team have made the decision on whether to play his starters even more difficult for Jets coach Robert Saleh.

"I'm torn on it," Saleh said Saturday. "I wake up one day and I'm like, 'OK, they're going to play.' The next day I wake up and they're not going to play."

With Wilson out, the team is expected to trot out former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco as the team's starter. Flacco, 37, is an established veteran who doesn't need the reps to get ready for the season. If he were to get injured, it would turn the team's quarterback situation from dire to a hellfire.

While the Falcons would hope to see some of the Jets starters play for their own development, the team is going to play and compete against whoever is on the other side of the football.

The Falcons and Jets face off on Monday Night Football tomorrow night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.