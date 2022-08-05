Falcons Star Julio Jones Selling Atlanta Home: How Much Is It Worth?
Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones has officially moved on.
Per Realtor.com, the Falcons star, who last played in Atlanta during the 2020 season, is selling his $2.65 million penthouse in the city.
The news comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Jones would sign with the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
From the moment the Falcons moved up 21 picks to select Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft, the receiver played an integral role in guiding the franchise to one of its most successful decades, headlined by four playoff appearances.
Throughout his career in Atlanta, Jones caught for over 1000 yards in seven seasons and led the NFL in receiving in 2015 and 2018. His 12,896 receiving yards are the most in franchise history after surpassing Roddy White late in his Falcons tenure.
After an injury-riddled 2020 season and the writing on the wall leading to a rebuild, Jones was ready for a new chapter.
Though Jones claimed he'd be a "Falcon for life," the former Alabama star parted ways with Atlanta last offseason. Seemingly wanting no part of the Falcons' new regime, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, whom he played 10 games for prior to being released in March.
After his release from the Titans, many had hoped he would join the Indianapolis Colts to reunite with Matt Ryan or return to Atlanta to finish what he started. Instead, he joins Tom Brady, reunites with his former teammate Russell Gage and joins one of the best receiving corps in the league.