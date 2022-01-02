Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Updated:
    Original:

    Buffalo Stampede Exposes Falcons' Future Needs

    Atlanta allowed its 11th 100-plus rushing yard game against Bills
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons need help in the trenches, especially on the defensive side. That was evident in a 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. 

    Buffalo topped its rushing average of 120.4 yards by halftime behind quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary. All four touchdowns came on the ground, with Allen (81 yards rushing) and Singletary (110 yards) each scoring twice. 

    The Bills picked up 19 of their 28 first downs rushing. The team averaged 5.3 yards per carry and won the time of possession (36:07-23:53) by more than 13 minutes.

    Buffalo finished with 233 yards rushing, marking the 11th time Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards this season. The Falcons (7-9) will now finish below .500 for the fourth straight season.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17443958
    Play

    Buffalo Stampede Exposes Falcons' Future Needs

    Atlanta allowed its 11th 100-plus rushing yard game against Bills

    8 minutes ago
    ryan bb sack
    Play

    Falcons Lose at Bills, Eliminated From Playoff Hunt

    Atlanta Falcons can't hold on to early lead and clinch losing record

    1 hour ago
    ab jersey
    Play

    Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Cut After Taking Off Shirt, Exiting Game vs. Jets

    The Falcons' division rival is dealing with a lot today.

    2 hours ago

    Barring a trade of quarterback Matt Ryan, he'll be back in 2022. And with early indications that the quarterback position isn't deep in the upcoming draft, general manager Terry Fontenot should look at stabilizing the defensive front.

    Should the Falcons look to improve the interior line, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal is a hybrid defender that has pass-rushing skills and can contain the run. Georgia's Jordan Davis, one of college football's top run-stuffers, should also be on the radar.

    If Atlanta looks to attack the edge, there's options outside the top two names. Michigan's David Ojabo was often overshadowed by fellow Wolverines' standout Aidan Hutchinson, but he recorded 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. 

    Purdue's George Karlaftis tallied 29 tackles for losses over his three seasons. Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders held his own against Alabama's offensive line in the Cotton Bowl.

    USATSI_17443958
    News

    Buffalo Stampede Exposes Falcons' Future Needs

    8 minutes ago
    ryan bb sack
    News

    Falcons Lose at Bills, Eliminated From Playoff Hunt

    1 hour ago
    ab jersey
    News

    Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Cut After Taking Off Shirt, Exiting Game vs. Jets

    2 hours ago
    Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
    News

    WATCH: Foye Oluokun Makes Another Interception for Falcons

    2 hours ago
    A.J. Terrell
    Game Day

    Halftime Report: Defense Steps Up to Give Falcons 15-14 Lead Over Bills

    3 hours ago
    Kyle Pitts
    News

    Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Makes History at Bills - But is He Hurt?

    3 hours ago
    Duron Harmon
    News

    TWIN PICKS! Could Interceptions by Duron Harmon & A.J. Terrell at Bills Save Falcons' Season?

    3 hours ago
    DF62632C-19BA-4300-96C0-96D5E6BAD941
    News

    SAFETY FIRST! Falcons Open Scoring at Bills

    4 hours ago