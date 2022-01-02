The Atlanta Falcons need help in the trenches, especially on the defensive side. That was evident in a 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Buffalo topped its rushing average of 120.4 yards by halftime behind quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary. All four touchdowns came on the ground, with Allen (81 yards rushing) and Singletary (110 yards) each scoring twice.

The Bills picked up 19 of their 28 first downs rushing. The team averaged 5.3 yards per carry and won the time of possession (36:07-23:53) by more than 13 minutes.

Buffalo finished with 233 yards rushing, marking the 11th time Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards this season. The Falcons (7-9) will now finish below .500 for the fourth straight season.

Barring a trade of quarterback Matt Ryan, he'll be back in 2022. And with early indications that the quarterback position isn't deep in the upcoming draft, general manager Terry Fontenot should look at stabilizing the defensive front.

Should the Falcons look to improve the interior line, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal is a hybrid defender that has pass-rushing skills and can contain the run. Georgia's Jordan Davis, one of college football's top run-stuffers, should also be on the radar.

If Atlanta looks to attack the edge, there's options outside the top two names. Michigan's David Ojabo was often overshadowed by fellow Wolverines' standout Aidan Hutchinson, but he recorded 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Purdue's George Karlaftis tallied 29 tackles for losses over his three seasons. Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders held his own against Alabama's offensive line in the Cotton Bowl.