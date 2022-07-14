RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Falcons' Best or Worst Contract? - PFF

The Atlanta Falcons hit on one of the NFL's best value deals last offseason with the signing of running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Playing on a one-year, $3 million contract, Patterson became the first player in franchise history to record both 500 rushing and receiving yards.

Patterson, 31, parlayed his career season into a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $5 million guaranteed. With the "wide back" position taking increased value across the NFL and Patterson's proven success in the role, Atlanta looks to have signed the former Tennessee star to another team-friendly contract.

As such, Patterson's new deal is Atlanta's best contract, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.’s two-year, $11 million pact signed this offseason was also in consideration here, as he looks to mentor and create a formidable duo opposite rising star cornerback A.J. Terrell. His transition to a different defensive scheme will be interesting to monitor, but the savvy veteran will more than likely figure it out in short order. Cordarrelle Patterson, on the other hand, is as comfortable as can be in Arthur Smith’s offense entering Year 2 after a true breakout campaign predominantly at running back. Patterson earned a career-best 81.3 grade in 2021, fighting for three yards per attempt after initial contact by a defender, a top-20 mark in the league. It also doesn’t hurt that he has a legitimate case as the best kick returner in NFL history to boot. - PFF's Brad Spielberger

Patterson, a six-time All-Pro return specialist, reinvented himself in Atlanta, posting career highs in yards and touchdowns as both a runner and receiver and tying his best mark in receptions.

With Falcons coach Arthur Smith proving he could maximize Patterson's skill set, the nine-year veteran implied that he took less money to stay in Atlanta. Ultimately, the deal is a win-win for both sides, as the Falcons were able to lock down one of their best offensive playmakers and Patterson gets to remain with the team that rejuvenated his career.

The next step for both sides is replicating last season's successes, a journey that kicks off at training camp in two weeks.