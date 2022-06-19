Can Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Repeat Magical 2021 Season?

The fan-favorite hybrid player will try to recapture the magic that made him one of the most electric Atlanta Falcons players in recent history.

Few NFL players are as universally loved right now as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver/running back/self-proclaimed "football player" Cordarelle Patterson.

It's worth remembering that he wasn't always seen this way.

Patterson was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Immediately, the young prospect had drawn comparisons to legendary Vikings receiver Randy Moss, even going so far as to wear the same number 84.

Despite being one of the best kick returners in the league throughout his career, Patterson never quite panned out as a wide receiver; prior to his 2021 campaign with the Falcons, he had never even broken the 500-receiving-yard mark.

For this reason, he was labeled a bust despite leading the league in kick return touchdowns and average yards per return for three of his first four years in the NFL.

Patterson's career resurgence came, as it has for so many supposed first-round "busts," with the New England Patriots. In the 2018 season, the Patriots were struggling with injuries to their primary running backs, leaving them with none of their rotational pieces. New England head coach Bill Belichick's innovative strategy was to use the long-time returner primarily as a running back.

In that season, Patterson saw 42 rush attempts, accruing 228 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown at a fantastic 5.4 yards per carry.

Since then, Patterson has once again seen a resurgence with the Falcons. In his magical 2021 season, the newly-minted running back had 153 carries for 618 yards and six touchdowns at 4.0 yards per carry. His 2021 campaign marked the first time he crossed the 1000-all-purpose-yard mark.

As a running back, Patterson is lethal for his unique combination of attributes; his powerful physique, long speed, and prior receiving background make him one of the most versatile threats in the league. For this reason, the Falcons offense can use him in any formation or situation.

It makes sense then that Patterson will likely stay as the team's primary back, even with Atlanta acquiring Damien Williams in free agency and Tyler Allgeier in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In addition, the team's transition from longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to journeyman Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder means that a sturdy ground attack will be critical for the team to succeed.

All signs point to Patterson continuing right where he left off at the end of the 2021 season, and Falcons fans will likely see him continue to cement himself as one of the most electric playmakers in the NFL.