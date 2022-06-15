How Many Top 100 Players Do Falcons Have?

The Falcons are in need of impact players but seem to have a few key pieces already on the roster.

The Atlanta Falcons are in a transitional phase. The franchise has lost several of its staples over the last decade, including receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan.

As the Falcons enter year two of the new regime led by head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, the team greatly needs pieces to build around. According to CBS, Atlanta has three players who fit the bill, ranking as top 100 players across the league.

The highest-ranked player is 23-year-old cornerback A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick in 2020 who came in at No. 68 overall. Terrell was named second-team All-Pro last season, and is quickly becoming one of the faces of the Falcons' franchise.

"He quietly had an impressive season in his second year in the league. He is a long corner who can cover outside and is a willing tackler in the run game. He looks like a future star." - CBS analyst Pete Prisco

Up next for Atlanta is defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who slots in at No. 77 overall. In the midst of turmoil around him, Jarrett has been a steady presence on the interior of the defensive line. In reward of his efforts, the Falcons gave Jarrett a three-year contract worth up to $51 million.

"On a bad team, he remains a bright spot. His ability to push the pocket and play the run make him one of the better inside players in the game." - Prisco

Bringing up the rear for the Falcons is second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, making an appearance at No. 82 overall. The new regime's opening first-round pick, Pitts' rookie season was largely a success, as he had the second-most receiving yards in NFL history among rookie tight ends. Pitts seems like a great candidate to be even higher on this next year.

"As a rookie, he was the primary pass-catching threat in the Atlanta offense. After a slow start, he came on strong and showed why he was a top-5 pick. He finished with 68 catches for 1,026 yards, but had just one touchdown catch." - Prisco.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was listed as an honorable mention after turning in a career-best season that featured over 500 yards as both a runner and receiver.

Moving forward, the Falcons will be reliant on all four of these players as they work towards making the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. With all of them under contract for multiple years, Atlanta seems to have built a solid foundation to help take the team to the next level.