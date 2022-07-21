Falcons Prove Lack of Maturity If Trading For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

No, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade doesn't make sense for the Atlanta Falcons.

That's how easy the question asked by Atlanta fans should be entering training camp. Of course, it's the NFL and nothing's a breeze.

Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end. He's been cleared to practice and the front office is giving him the opportunity to seek a trade prior to the start of the regular season.

Would Seattle work? How about Cleveland? Maybe Houston? Atlanta?

Put the trio ahead of the 470-area code team in a different category. The Falcons should punt on adding the eight-year vet after finally admitting it's time to rebuild.

Anyone who is looking to add Garoppolo will also likely be required to pay most — if not all — of his $26.9 million. And restructuring a contract isn't as simple as some think. It would take an extension first, then moving funds around over the course of several seasons.

Atlanta recently parted ways with 14-year veteran Matt Ryan in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the draft. The move now has left the Falcons with $40.5 million in dead space against salary cap.

The deal in itself is the largest known dead-money charge for any player all time. Now the Falcons are in the market to add another expensive play-caller on what looks to be a one-year option?

Keep in consideration that Garoppolo's lingering health played a factor in the 49ers trading multiple draft picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select Trey Lance in 2021. Since arriving in the Bay Area, Garoppolo has only played one full season. That year, San Francisco won the NFC title and was a throw away from winning the Super Bowl.

What could have been, huh Jimmy?

The Falcons have options at quarterback with Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota has experience working in second-year coach Arthur Smith's offense. Ridder, the team's third-round pick, said he modeled his play style after Mariota and Ryan Tannehill during their time with the Tennessee Titans.

If adding a quarterback would make Atlanta contenders, why trade Ryan? A restructured deal freed up the salary cap tenfold and would have kept him in the building for another season. Perhaps even two to close out his career.

No, general manager Terry Fontenot wanted a fresh start. He understood that the constant 7-10 or 6-11 seasons was enough to hit the restart button. Now, the Falcons are looking for foundational pieces to begin a new in the coming years.

How does adding Garoppolo fix that? More money against the cap, more questions of the future and more problems for all involved.

Win-win, right Atlanta?

Atlanta has questions at its long-term heir for Ryan, but what you see is what you get with Garoppolo at this point in his career. The Falcons aren't in the market for a questionable rental piece with a low ceiling at the going rate of $26 million and counting.