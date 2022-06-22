Did Falcons Dodge Deshaun Watson Suspension Bullet?

The Falcons were a finalist in the Watson sweepstakes earlier this offseason.

Maybe a "failed pursuit'' of now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on the part of the Atlanta Falcons wasn't so "failed'' after all.

Watson has reached confidential settlements with "all but four'' civil lawsuits against him, opposing attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Tuesday.

“We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Buzbee said. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed.”

Given everything that's happened over the past few months, the fact that Watson was nearly traded to the Atlanta Falcons has turned into a mere footnote. But in a sense, it's turned out well for the Falcons, as it looks like Watson will be dealt a significant suspension.

How do the Falcons build if their star QB misses, say, an entire year on suspension?

There were more factors there; Atlanta lost all-timer Matt Ryan (traded to Indy) as part of the hurricane. And there are more shoes to drop here, other plaintiffs for one, and the NFL's plan for another. After all, it's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Watson. But some clarity seems to be on the way.

Whether the NFL timeline was extended after two more civil cases alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault by massage therapists were filed (with a further two expected soon) against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, taking the total to 24 lawsuits, is unknown.

Regardless, according to The Washington Post: "The NFL will argue that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should receive a 'significant' suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy."

The Post reported that, per a source close to Watson, it is likely to be a proposed one-year suspension.

However, a source in the know regarding the NFL's stance "cautioned to be 'careful' about specifying a precise length at this point for the suspension."

Watson recently spoke publicly for the first time since his introductory press conference for the Browns back in March this week, and maintained his innocence.

"I’ve never forced anyone," Watson said after the first day of mandatory mini-camp. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out."

Those claims may be true. But that doesn't mean the NFL has to heed them. Which means maybe the Falcons' "failed pursuit'' might've worked out just fine.