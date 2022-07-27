Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Center Competition Leads Day 1 Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp officially kicking off, the Falcons face several questions, but have a month and a half to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note on offense from the first day of camp ...

STARTING CENTER POSITION UP FOR GRABS

After splitting reps in multiple games a season ago, centers Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman are primed to battle for the starting spot throughout camp.

Though Hennessy started every game in 2021, it was Dalman who opened up with the first team offense. Apart from center, the rest of Atlanta's offensive line was the same as last year, with Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary all assuming their starting spots.

After practice, Smith mentioned the staff will ensure that Hennessy and Dalman receive equal opportunities to fight for the job. With Dalman being a hand-picked addition by the new regime and Hennessy on the roster from the previous leadership, it's plausible the team naturally favors the second-year pro out of Stanford, but Smith made it clear the best player will start.

That message rings true for two other starters on the offensive line, Mayfield and McGary. While the pair began with the first team, Smith noted at the conclusion of practice that Lindstrom and Matthews are the only two with starting spots locked up.

Among other offensive line notes, free agent addition Elijah Wilkinson was used as the second team left guard. The 6-6, 322-pound Wilkinson has largely been used on the right side, specifically at tackle, making his shift to the left side newsworthy. Further, Wilkinson received the nod over sixth-round rookie Justin Shaffer, perhaps a discouraging sign for the Georgia alum's roster chances.

WILLIAMS FIRST UP AT RUNNING BACK

With buzz surrounding the security of his roster spot, Damien Williams seemingly quieted all of the noise on day 1, as he was the first running back in the rotation at the start of drills.

After an outstanding Super Bowl performance with the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams opted out of the 2020 season and posted an unspectacular 2021 campaign with the Chicago Bears. Now joining a room with Cordarrelle Patterson and upstart rookie Tyler Allgeier, Williams seemed to be on the back foot for receiving snaps but appears firmly in the mix.

While Patterson will likely be the team's starting running back come Week 1, this is a positive development for Williams. On the flip side, Allgeier may have to wait longer than anticipated to grow into a consistent contributor for Atlanta's offense.