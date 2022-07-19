Which Falcons Rookie Has Gone 'Under-the-Radar'?

As the Atlanta Falcons rookie class reports to training camp today, many eyes will be on first-round pick Drake London or the unsigned quarterback Desmond Ridder.

However, according to NFL Network, there's another player that deserves attention.

Fifth-round rookie running back Tyler Allgeier is making a quiet ascent up Atlanta's depth chart and is expected to challenge veteran Cordarrelle Patterson for carries in the offense.

“The rookie to really keep your eye on is fifth-round draft pick running back Tyler Allgeier out of Bringham Young,” NFL Network said. “This is a player in his final two years out of BYU who had 2,700 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. He can catch the ball. He can invade tackles and he’s got the big-play possibility. They have such high expectations out of him because, again, after selecting him in the fifth round, they cut last year’s starter Mike Davis who’s now with the Ravens."

“And as we know, head coach Arthur Smith, this whole offense, circulates around the ground game. Now they have a running back they feel can be the bell cow to get that going and to give some relief to Cordarrelle Patterson.”

According to ESPN, Allgeier is expected to be a top-2 running back in the offense behind Patterson.

Patterson should be the starter after an electric 2021 season where he led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, but his age presents opportunity for the 22-year-old to gain more touches.

Patterson has been pretty durable throughout his career, only missing two games in the first nine seasons in the NFL. But some relief was necessary.

And now that the season is inching closer, Allgeier will get to slowly move onto everybody's radar.