Falcons Training Camp Notebook: O-Line Struggles in First Padded Practice

The Atlanta Falcons returned to the field today to start the second week of training camp.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have a month and a half to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note on offense from the fifth day of camp, the Falcons' first with pads ...

LEFT GUARD, CENTER COMPETITIONS TAKING SHAPE

For the fourth consecutive day, Elijah Wilkinson got the start at left guard, with Jalen Mayfield working with the second team. Joining Wilkinson on the first team at center was Drew Dalman, who's firmly alternating with Matt Hennessy each day for the starting spot.

The Falcons' offensive line went through the ringer a season ago, struggling in both pass protection and run blocking. While today's unit featured two new starters up front, the results largely remained the same.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wreaked havoc as he often does, but the offensive line as a whole struggled creating movement in the run game and were beat for multiple "sacks." Wilkinson had a few rough reps against Jarrett, but the staff seems keen to give him every opportunity to beat out Mayfield, making the battle quite interesting.

BYRD, DARBY STEP UP WITH EDWARDS OUT

Projected No. 2 receiver Bryan Edwards was absent today after suffering a fall on his shoulder during Saturday's practice. Smith said he didn't think it was a big deal and Fontenot largely implied the same.

Sliding into Edwards' spot were Damiere Byrd and Frank Darby, with both turning into standout performances on Day 5. Byrd secured a touchdown in 7-on-7 drills and impressed in 11-on-11, making an outstanding catch and dropping cornerback Darren Hall. Darby had a productive day, hauling in passes when targeted and seeing extended snaps with the first team offense.

Rookie Drake London was the No. 1 receiver through drills, largely confirming the pre-camp belief that he'd be atop the depth chart. Atlanta's receivers have been strong throughout camp, including free agent signee Auden Tate, who has impressive quickness for his 6-5, 228-pound frame.

QUARTERBACKS REMAIN STEADY

Desmond Ridder's first time with pads on in a decently competitive session as a professional came today, and he didn't get much of a chance to prove himself. Ridder went 4 of 6 against the Falcons' defense while facing constant pressure from Atlanta's defensive front.

Still, the ball came out of his hand with solid velocity and his placement looked just fine. His veteran counterpart, Marcus Mariota, was 7 of 9, though did seem a bit more inconsistent with his accuracy throughout the session.

Ridder and Mariota have been solid through camp's first five days, a trend that continued today. With pads on and the season growing closer by the day, the intensity will keep ramping up, making every snap all the more important as the two signal callers aim to fill the Matt Ryan-sized hole at quarterback.