Falcons Madden DL Ratings: Who Should Start Opposite Grady Jarrett?

A lot is up in the air on the defensive line.

During training camp this year, one of the most important position battles for the Atlanta Falcons comes at the defensive line.

For a team that recorded just 18 sacks a season ago, Atlanta needs improved play on the defensive line.

Grady Jarrett, who signed a contract extension earlier this offseason, is a lock to start on the line, but the player starting on the other side is up in the air.

The two primary candidates, according to Madden 23's ratings, are Marlon Davidson and Ta'Quon Graham. 

Davidson should receive considerable reps with the first team nickel defense in camp. With adversity in the rearview mirror and opportunity firmly in his hands, Davidson has the perfect storm to prove himself in a true make-or-break season.

Graham totaled 17.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over the final 21 games of his Longhorns career and notched two tackles for loss in his opening NFL season. During camp, the Falcons will hope to see an improved plan of attack from Graham, a clear sign that he's poised to make the common second-year jump.

Davidson's 68 overall rating gives him a slight edge over Graham's 66, but either player might slide to the defensive tackle slot when all is said and done, meaning both of them could have a place in the starting lineup.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons defensive line ratings ...

Overall

Grady Jarrett: 85

Marlon Davidson: 68

Ta'Quon Graham: 66

Vincent Taylor: 64

Jordan Brailford: 62

Speed

Jordan Brailford: 84

Ta'Quon Graham: 75

Marlon Davidson: 71

Grady Jarrett: 69

Vincent Taylor: 69

Acceleration

Jordan Brailford: 88

Ta'Quon Graham: 80

Grady Jarrett: 77

Marlon Davidson: 72

Vincent Taylor: 72

Agility

Ta'Quon Graham: 72

Marlon Davidson: 70

Jordan Brailford: 70

Grady Jarrett: 69

Vincent Taylor: 60

