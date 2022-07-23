Skip to main content

Falcons Madden 23 Ratings: Desmond Ridder Top Rookie QB?

Desmond Ridder was the second QB taken in this year's draft, but where does he rank in Madden among rookie quarterbacks?

It took 74 picks before Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder came off the 2022 NFL Draft.

Up until that point, only one other quarterback had been selected ... Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who went in the first round with the 20th overall pick.

The lack of quarterbacks at the top of the draft this year have perceived many to believe that this is a weak signal-caller class.

And Madden 23 agrees.

Ridder received a 70 overall rating out of a possible 99, but that's the highest rating out of any rookie quarterback in the game this year.

Ratings are fluid and will change throughout the season, but this is a promising sign that the Falcons got their guy.

Ridder sits just one point behind incumbent starter Marcus Mariota, who signed with the team back in March. Mariota has been a backup behind Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for the past two seasons, leading to his low rating.

Ultimately, ratings in Madden are fluid and change throughout the season based on how well the players perform, so hopefully Mariota and Ridder have the opportunity to prove the video game evaluators wrong and earn a couple points on their ratings.

Here's a look at the full ratings for the Falcons quarterbacks ...

Overall

Marcus Mariota: 71

Desmond Ridder: 70

Feleipe Franks: 59

Speed

Marcus Mariota: 88

Desmond Ridder: 88

Feleipe Franks: 84

Acceleration

Desmond Ridder: 91

Marcus Mariota: 90

Feleipe Franks: 85

Agility

Marcus Mariota: 87

Desmond Ridder: 79

Feleipe Franks: 78

