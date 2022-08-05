Falcons Training Camp Notebook: QBs Struggle, O-Line Battle Heats Up

The Atlanta Falcons hit the field today for the fourth time during training camp's second week.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have six weeks to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note from the eighth day of camp ...

QUARTERBACKS HAVE ROUGH DAY

While Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder both posted respectable numbers in the team portion of Friday's practice, neither quarterback performed at the level Atlanta needed them to.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein charted the passers with Mariota at 11 of 19 and Ridder going 10 of 17. However, Smith has been stressing that the efficiency doesn't matter if it stems from checkdowns rather than shot plays, and neither signal caller was particularly effective in the intermediate to deep portions of the field.

Mariota and Ridder have had solid starts to camp all things considered, but Friday's session may have been their worst collective effort of camp.

SECONDARY CONTINUES TO SHINE

Making the lives of the two quarterbacks all the more difficult is Atlanta's standout secondary. The unit was viewed as the strongest on the Falcons' team entering camp and has fully lived up to expectations thus far.

With the offense throwing receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts at the defensive backs on Friday's first two reps in the 1-on-1 period, the group didn't flinch, as star cornerback A.J. Terrell and blossoming third-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins broke up passes.

Pitts made the catch of the day over corner Teez Tabor, but the veteran defensive back couldn't have done much more. Atlanta has seen several players break out on the back end, including second-year players Darren Hall and Richie Grant.

Most of the Falcons' defensive backs look the same: quick-footed, anticipatory and sticky. Additionally, the group has made some phenomenal plays on the ball throughout camp. It's been some time since the secondary was a major positive for the Falcons, but that looks poised to end this year.

OFFENSIVE LINE COMPETITION CONTINUES

For the first time all camp, the Falcons started the same five up front for consecutive days, as Elijah Wilkinson held the left guard spot and Drew Dalman earned the start at center. Dalman and Matt Hennessy had alternated each day of camp to this point.

Jalen Mayfield missed Friday's practice with a lower back issue that Smith said shouldn't be serious. In his place, Colby Gossett moved over from right guard, with Jonotthan Harrison sliding up to play second-team right guard.

After starting with the first team on day one, Mayfield's had a rough go in camp, losing his 1-on-1 matchups and now missing crucial snaps with the preseason looming. For him to regain his starting spot from last season, the second-year pro from Michigan needs to come back from his injury and immediately hit the accelerator.

Among notable reps in the 1-on-1's, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett beat right guard Chris Lindstrom, with the two trading wins throughout the opening week in pads.

From a team perspective, the defense had the stronger day in large part due to the secondary.

The Falcons will hold their final practice of the week Saturday before an off-day Sunday. When the team arrives to practice on Monday, they'll be staring down the first week of the preseason.