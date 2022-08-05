Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo waited and watched his TV as 262 players heard their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, with his name not being one of them.

Despite not receiving an invite to the Scouting Combine, Tangelo had an impressive Pro Day that was highlighted by a 4.89 40-yard dash, putting himself firmly in position to be selected.

However, seven rounds came and went without the Gaithersburg, Maryland native being taken. Following the draft's conclusion, Tangelo signed with the Atlanta Falcons, who offered the 23-year-old the closest thing to home he could find.

Tangelo's cousin, Prince Shembo, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2014. Additionally, Atlanta drafted one of Tangelo's defensive teammates at Penn State, Arnold Ebiketie, in the second round.

Fast forward to early August, just over a week into his first training camp as a professional, and Tangelo's on-field performance is one of a player who's comfortable, composed and confident.

Since pads came on, Tangelo has been one of Atlanta's best defensive linemen, holding his own at the line of scrimmage on running plays and pressuring the Falcons' quarterbacks on passing downs.

On the first day of offensive line vs. defensive line 1-on-1's, Tangelo was arguably the biggest winner, scoring wins against left guard Jalen Mayfield and center Drew Dalman. He's quickly separated himself from most of the undrafted rookies and is in position to fight for a roster spot entering preseason games.

Tangelo's ascension has resulted from many things, but a particular turning point in his career came post-draft, when he sought help from Alex Bazzie, a seven-year pro in the Canadian Football League who's racked up 43 sacks and is now training the next generation of pass rushers. Bazzie also journeyed around the NFL, making stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

Speaking with Falcon Report, Bazzie revealed the biggest areas of improvement in Tangelo's game have centered around, "being consistent in both fluid body movements and finishing around the ball."

Tangelo totaled 6.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss across five collegiate seasons, the first four of which were spent at Duke. Standing 6-1, 296 pounds, Tangelo's frame won't intimidate many linemen, but he has several traits that culminate in a skill set Bazzie described as "ferociously nimble."

"Derrick’s combination of power and agility will frustrate blockers," said Bazzie. "The icing on the cake is his charismatic personality on and off the field."

Tangelo's personality has shined since he first stepped foot onto a football field in eighth grade. After making his first tackle, Tangelo stood up and beat his chest, earning him the nickname of "King of the Congo," or "Congo" for short.

While Tangelo turned in his best season on the field as a collegiate last year, his intangible traits off the field were just as valuable to Penn State's bounce back 2021 campaign.

“He’s been an unbelievable fit in our locker room,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said last season. “He’s got a bunch of personality. He interacts with the players and the coaches really well."

In some cases, personality can over-step a line and become a deterrent to the overall goal. Bazzie gave Tangelo plenty of opportunities to prove he wasn't up for the challenge, but ultimately came away believing "excellent" was an understatement for the former Nittany Lion's work ethic.

"His attention to detail, along with his willingness to learn is what separates him from the pack," Bazzie told Falcon Report. "Through our time training, I purposely hosted workouts in bad weather conditions (extremely hot, rainy, or humid) to get a reaction out of him. Not once did he complain or ask how much time was left."

The Falcons had undrafted rookie linebacker Dorian Etheridge make the 53-man roster out of camp last season, and he's back in the picture with a chance to do so again this year. Following the loss of veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor due to an Achilles injury, Atlanta is left with 10 interior defensive linemen to scrap for around six roster spots.

For most undrafted rookies, making the roster is an uphill climb, but is ultimately only half the battle. While Tangelo has played his way firmly into contention for a roster spot, sticking in the league long-term is equally as important. Bazzie believes Tangelo is wired the right way to succeed in both missions.

"Derrick is hungry. To have a long professional career in anything takes embracing all that comes with the job," Bazzie stated. "Being self-motivated, being your own hardest critic, holding yourself accountable, and knowing to not dwell on things are all attributes you’ll need to have going the distance. Derrick has shown me all the above."

Following Tangelo's stout performance in Atlanta's second padded practice, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith stated that "some of (the defensive tackles) are starting to flash" and he was eager to see if they could stack days.

For some undrafted rookies, a hot start to camp would just be a flash in the pan. For Tangelo? Staying consistent has been a focus since he began his post-draft training with Bazzie. In other words, "Congo" is built for this.

"Him keeping consistency in his approach to his preparation behind the scenes is what’s going to allow him to shine when stage lights are on."