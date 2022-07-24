Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Safety

Earlier this offseason, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees stated that young safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins would “get their opportunity” to prove themselves in 2022.

With free agency and the draft well in the rearview mirror and training camp nearly upon us, Pees' word proves truer and truer by the day.

While the Falcons added to their safety room by re-signing Erik Harris and bringing in Dean Marlowe, the team didn't retain Duron Harmon, who played the second-most defensive snaps last season, and Shawn Williams, who saw significant action towards the end of the campaign.

Marlowe started nine games in 2021 for the Detroit Lions a year after starting four in Buffalo. However, barring something unforeseen, he's likely to play a backup rotational role in Atlanta's secondary.

Harris, 32, started all 12 games he appeared in with Atlanta last year, offering a consistent veteran presence and strong locker room leadership.

Can he reclaim his starting spot, or are the young guys here to stay? Here are three safeties to watch during training camp and throughout the rest of Atlanta's preseason.

Richie Grant

A 2021 second-round pick out of UCF, Grant played in 16 games during his rookie season, earning a large role on special teams and receiving incremental snaps with the defense. The 24-year-old ended the campaign with 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defended.

While Grant didn't necessarily have the rookie season many expected after being a top-40 pick, Falcons coach Arthur Smith believes the former Golden Knights star is on the exact path the team envisioned when they selected him. Now entering year two, Smith wants to see Grant force his way into a starting role.

"This year the objective for Richie now is to be an every-down starter at safety," Smith said during OTAs. "That doesn't mean he had a bad rookie year. Richie had an impact and he helped us. He developed the right way."

Grant saw action on the back end at safety in spurts but was forced to play nickel corner down the stretch after Isaiah Oliver went down to injury. For Grant, who's looking to make the common second-year jump, the Falcons will seek to get him in a defined role, presumably back at his natural position of safety.

Regardless, Grant has the talent and athleticism to be a versatile playmaker in Atlanta's secondary. Camp will reveal lots as to where he is in the process of reaching that status.

Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins, 24, had stretches of brilliance for Atlanta's defense in 2021, his second season in the NFL. Making 14 appearances with four starts, the Cal-Berkeley graduate totaled 24 tackles, three passes defended, and two interceptions.

While the season can't quite be called a breakout, it was a large step in the right direction of proving he can be a starter. Hawkins has the traits and versatility to make an impact at either safety spot in year three.

Now riding the waves of a strong sophomore year, Hawkins is poised to have the snaps on the table to make an impact. With three players for two starting spots, one of these guys will be the odd man out, and Hawkins will be looking to secure his place with the first team defense.

Erik Harris

Joining the Falcons in free agency last offseason, Harris was a day-one starter on the back end of Atlanta's defense. Choosing to retain Harris over Harmon likely stems from the former CFL star's versatility, a common trend among the three names on this list

Harris missed Atlanta's final four games a season ago due a torn pectoral, which has limited him throughout the offseason thus far. While he faces question marks regarding his health and role, Harris' veteran leadership is as solid as can be.

"He's one of the more vocal, active leaders on the defense to make sure everybody is on their detail," Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said last season. "Coach would have them prepared, but definitely as a leader to have whoever is going to be on the field prepared."

With the Falcons looking to feature their two young safeties in Grant and Hawkins, Harris might not see the field as often as he did in 2021. However, if nothing else, he can still play a valuable role in the development of Atlanta's future two-deep duo.

Still, Harris is a proven, solid NFL player who offers stability in a room full of potential and flash. For Atlanta's defense to take steps forward, Grant and Hawkins need to emerge as playmakers on the back end. If nothing else, the goal of training camp and beyond will be giving the pair every opportunity to claim the starting jobs, a potentially key aspect of the Falcons' defensive rebuild.