Skip to main content

Falcons DB Dean Marlowe Extends Offer to Survivor of Uvalde Shooting

Marlowe is quickly endearing himself to Atlanta's fanbase off the field.

Following last week's tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, people from across the country have tried to support the victims and their families in any way possible.

DeanMarlowe3

Dean Marlowe

DeanMarlowe1

Dean Marlowe

DeanMarlowe4

Dean Marlowe (right)

Over the weekend, CNN interviewed Daniel Ruiz, a student at Robb who survived the tragedy. Ruiz did the interview wearing a Falcons jersey and hat and has since made the rounds on social media.

One person that saw Ruiz's attire is Falcons defensive back Dean Marlowe.

"Someone help me get in touch with his family," Marlowe tweeted. "I would love to send some signed gear!"

Marlowe has since received several tips regarding contact information, but whether or not any of them have led to his desired result remains unclear.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed Marlowe to a contract worth $1.187 million for the 2022 season.

Marlowe, who turns 30 in July, is entering his seventh year in the NFL with four teams and third in three years. He started his career in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers, but played seldomly on special teams in his first two years in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

avery-williams
Play

Why Did Falcons Move Avery Williams to Running Back?

You don't see a player change their position every day.

By Jeremy Brener39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
buccaneers-news-antonio-brown-releases-alleged-text-messages-with-bruce-arians-from-before-week-17-1024x547
Play

Antonio Brown Announces Update on 2022 Future

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report StaffMay 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith on Uvalde Shooting: 'Part of Me Thinks Our Political Process Is Broken'

The Falcons coach shares his thoughts.

By Jeremy BrenerMay 29, 2022
May 29, 2022

He found a home in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills, spending time there from 2018-20. In 2020, he played in all but one game for the Bills, and recorded the first two interceptions of his career to go with 1.5 sacks and 22 tackles.

Marlowe's career marches on. Looking back, his work in Buffalo led to a new contract with the Detroit Lions in 2021, where he saw a significant increase in playing time. Marlowe played in all but one game for the Lions, making nine starts and recording a career-high 67 tackles.

DeanMarlowe

Dean Marlowe

DeanMarlowe

Dean Marlowe

DeanMarlowe2

Dean Marlowe

According to Pro Football Focus, Marlowe allowed just 172 receiving yards last season, ranking 10th-lowest in the NFL.

In Atlanta, Marlowe is set to join second-year pro Richie Grant, who was drafted 35th overall by the Falcons in 2021, and Erik Harris, another veteran who re-signed with the team earlier in the offseason.

It's uncertain how much Marlowe will factor into the Falcons secondary, but if he continues this upward trajectory from the past two years, he's headed for a good amount of playing time in Atlanta. 

In the meantime, he and the rest of us are thinking about more than football during this tragic time.

avery-williams
News

Why Did Falcons Move Avery Williams to Running Back?

By Jeremy Brener39 minutes ago
buccaneers-news-antonio-brown-releases-alleged-text-messages-with-bruce-arians-from-before-week-17-1024x547
News

Antonio Brown Announces Update on 2022 Future

By Falcon Report StaffMay 29, 2022
Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith on Uvalde Shooting: 'Part of Me Thinks Our Political Process Is Broken'

By Jeremy BrenerMay 29, 2022
Troy Andersen
News

Deion Jones Injury Creates Opportunity For Falcons Rookie LB Troy Andersen

By Jeremy BrenerMay 29, 2022
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
News

How Do New Roster Rules Affect Falcons?

By David HarrisonMay 28, 2022
697B67A1-2775-4F7B-8452-C9343B34D232
News

'We've Got Leaders': Falcons QB Coach Sees High Mentality In Mariota And Ridder

By Cole ThompsonMay 28, 2022
GradyJarrett1
News

Falcons Coach Dean Pees 'Couldn't Be Happier' About Grady Jarrett Contract

By Daniel FlickMay 28, 2022
smith mariota clutch falcons
News

'Be Marcus Mariota': What Falcons Need from New Starting QB

By Mike FisherMay 27, 2022