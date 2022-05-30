Marlowe is quickly endearing himself to Atlanta's fanbase off the field.

Following last week's tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, people from across the country have tried to support the victims and their families in any way possible.

Dean Marlowe Dean Marlowe Dean Marlowe (right)

Over the weekend, CNN interviewed Daniel Ruiz, a student at Robb who survived the tragedy. Ruiz did the interview wearing a Falcons jersey and hat and has since made the rounds on social media.

One person that saw Ruiz's attire is Falcons defensive back Dean Marlowe.

"Someone help me get in touch with his family," Marlowe tweeted. "I would love to send some signed gear!"

Marlowe has since received several tips regarding contact information, but whether or not any of them have led to his desired result remains unclear.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed Marlowe to a contract worth $1.187 million for the 2022 season.

Marlowe, who turns 30 in July, is entering his seventh year in the NFL with four teams and third in three years. He started his career in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers, but played seldomly on special teams in his first two years in the league.

He found a home in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills, spending time there from 2018-20. In 2020, he played in all but one game for the Bills, and recorded the first two interceptions of his career to go with 1.5 sacks and 22 tackles.

Marlowe's career marches on. Looking back, his work in Buffalo led to a new contract with the Detroit Lions in 2021, where he saw a significant increase in playing time. Marlowe played in all but one game for the Lions, making nine starts and recording a career-high 67 tackles.

Dean Marlowe Dean Marlowe Dean Marlowe

According to Pro Football Focus, Marlowe allowed just 172 receiving yards last season, ranking 10th-lowest in the NFL.

In Atlanta, Marlowe is set to join second-year pro Richie Grant, who was drafted 35th overall by the Falcons in 2021, and Erik Harris, another veteran who re-signed with the team earlier in the offseason.

It's uncertain how much Marlowe will factor into the Falcons secondary, but if he continues this upward trajectory from the past two years, he's headed for a good amount of playing time in Atlanta.

In the meantime, he and the rest of us are thinking about more than football during this tragic time.