Tre'Quan Smith has scored 17 touchdowns in four season with the New Orleans Saints

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to upgrade at receiver following the departure of Russell Gage. They might have found a reliable second option to pair with tight end Kyle Pitts in 2022.

Former New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith is set to visit Atlanta on Thursday, according Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Smith has spent the last four seasons as the consistent No. 3 receiver for the Saints offense.

Drafted out UCF in 2018, Smith has been a viable option the Saints' passing offense. The 6-2 pass-catcher has recorded at least 18 catches in all four seasons and averaged 13.3 yards per catch.

Last season, Smith finished with 32 catches for 377 yards and three touchdowns. New Orleans struggled with passing due to injury at quarterback.

The Falcons are expected to meet with former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry on Thursday as well. Landry was released earlier this month following the Browns addition of Dallas Cowboys' receiver Amari Cooper.

Atlanta was already limited at receiver prior to Gage signing with the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games while away from the team last season.

The Falcons placed a $2.4 million first-round tender tag on wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. The only other receivers under contract are Frank Darby, Chad Hansen and Austin Trammell.

Atlanta is currently in the mix to acquire Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Falcons' owner Arthur Blank recently met with Watson in Atlanta on Wednesday to discuss further on joining the team this offseason.

Watson, who is signed to a four-year, $156 million extension, must first waive his no-trade clause before any deal can be made. Both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers remain in the running to acquire Watson as well.

It is widely expected that former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will agree to terms on a deal wherever Watson lands. Last season, Fuller signed a one-year $10 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, but was limited to two games due to a thumb injury. He recorded four catches for 26 yards.