Skip to main content

Falcons Free-Agent Target WR Jarvis Landry to Visit Atlanta

Jarvis Landry needs a home. The Falcons need a receiver. Seems like a match made in Heaven, right?

With NFL free agency setting the league on fire this week, the Atlanta Falcons are in the receiver market.

One player that could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry

Arthur Smith - Absolute Nonsense

Arthur Smith

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Calvin Ridley

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns Monday after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for from the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend.

Adding Cooper forced the Browns to ask Landry to restructure, which eventually led to his release - and on Wednesday, to what ESPN reports is a coming visit to Atlanta.

Landry is about to enter his ninth NFL season and will seek his third NFL city. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Landry after it was announced last week that Calvin Ridley would be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Julio Jones waves goodbye as the Tennessee Titans lose in the Playoffs
Play

Falcons Ex WR Julio Jones Cut By Titans; An Atlanta Reunion?

Atlanta Falcons all-time receiving leader Julio Jones is done after one season with the Titans

By Cole Thompson32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
USATSI_17481354
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Potential Falcons' Target Pass Rusher Chandler Jones Signs With Raiders

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
matt ryan money
Play

Falcons Going Shopping? Not Until Matt Ryan's Restructured Contract Becomes Official

The Friday restructure of Ryan’s contract creates $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Ridley's suspension, but now the team is desperate.

Landry is already linked to other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but joining the Falcons would allow Landry an opportunity to start and make an impact. And this week's visit will start that process.

USATSI_17479318

Jarvis Landry

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley

cord-arms-atl-clutch

Cordarrelle Patterson

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, he could be a safety blanket for Matt Ryan in the slot and bounce back to the player he used to be back in his Miami Dolphins and early Cleveland Browns days.

Julio Jones waves goodbye as the Tennessee Titans lose in the Playoffs
News

Falcons Ex WR Julio Jones Cut By Titans; An Atlanta Reunion?

By Cole Thompson32 minutes ago
USATSI_17481354
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Potential Falcons' Target Pass Rusher Chandler Jones Signs With Raiders

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
matt ryan money
News

Falcons Going Shopping? Not Until Matt Ryan's Restructured Contract Becomes Official

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
Falcons - Nassib
News

Raiders Release Pass Rusher: Falcons Target?

By Greg Patuto4 hours ago
Sean Payton
News

'Rivalry???' Sean Payton Takes Twitter Shot At Falcons

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
Austin Hooper 1
News

Browns to Cut Former Falcon; Reunion Ahead?

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
blank deshaun
News

Deshaun Watson Trade Talk: Can Arthur Blank 'Win' in Today's Meeting with Falcons?

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
Charles Cross
News

Protecting Private Ryan: 3 Offensive Line Targets For Falcons This Offseason

By Greg Patuto10 hours ago