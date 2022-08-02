Falcons DT Vincent Taylor Ruptures Achilles, Likely Ending Season

Vincent Taylor's Atlanta Falcons tenure appears to be over before it began.

Head coach Arthur Smith announced following Tuesday's training camp practice that Taylor ruptured his Achilles.

The Falcons are the fifth organization Taylor has been apart of in the last five seasons and he was really looking forward to playing alongside Grady Jarrett.

"I love ... when you can learn from guys like Grady Jarrett, who's a great D-tackle, a top D-tackle in this league," Taylor told Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson last month. "I'm looking forward to learning from him and working with him."

Another person Taylor was looking forward to learning from is defensive coordinator Dean Pees, a two-time Super Bowl champion who has turned into one of the most respected coaches in the NFL.

"He's a very smart guy," Taylor said. "He gives different looks. I'm looking forward to getting up there and learning from him."

Taylor had a promising training camp a year ago with the Houston Texans, one that ended with him landing the starting defensive tackle job. He likely would have remained a starter in Houston had he stayed healthy, but his career took another detour following his ankle surgery that limited him to just one game last season. Now, Taylor finds himself in a very similar position suffering a season-ending injury before the year truly began.

With Taylor out, attention now shifts to the rest of the defensive tackles, where players like Anthony Rush, Ta'Quon Graham, Timmy Horne and Darrion Daniels will get an opportunity for more playing time.