Falcons DT Vincent Taylor Eyes 'Bounce Back' Season

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Vincent Taylor is playing for his fifth team in the last five years.

The Falcons signed Taylor in the offseason as a low-risk, high-reward player who is coming off an ankle surgery that held him out for nearly the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans.

"I'm looking to bounce back," Taylor told Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. "I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Taylor had a promising training camp a year ago in Houston, one that ended with him landing the starting defensive tackle job. He likely would have remained a starter in Houston had he stayed healthy, but his career took another detour following his injury. Now, Taylor finds himself in Atlanta looking to secure a role on the defensive line next to Grady Jarrett.

"I love ... when you can learn from guys like Grady Jarrett, who's a great D-tackle, a top D-tackle in this league," Taylor said. "I'm looking forward to learning from him and working with him."

Another person Taylor is looking forward to learning from is defensive coordinator Dean Pees, a two-time Super Bowl champion who has turned into one of the most respected coaches in the NFL.

"He's a very smart guy," Taylor said. "He gives different looks. I'm looking forward to getting up there and learning from him."

Taylor will enter training camp next week eyeing a role on the defensive line for the upcoming season, a unit that needs a massive makeover after recording just 18 sacks last season. Hopefully for the Falcons, Taylor can be a positive force in that mix.