Ravens Fire Greg Roman; Could Falcons Hire?

The Atlanta Falcons operate a similar offense to what the Baltimore Ravens have run the past few years. Could they hire Greg Roman to bolster the coaching staff?

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is looking for work after he was fired following six seasons with the franchise.

The Atlanta Falcons, who run a similar offense to that of Roman's Ravens scheme, should look into the potential of adding him onto the coaching staff in some capacity.

While Roman has over a decade of experience as an offensive coordinator, he might decide to take a step back into an assistant role before seeking similar jobs next offseason.

For people concerned with the title Roman could have, the team could name him the senior offensive assistant, allowing the coach currently in that role, Steve Jackson, to transition to the defense.

Jackson had two decades of experience as a defensive assistant before transitioning to the offense this season with the Falcons.

Roman could bring immense value to the team. As the Ravens offensive coordinator, he helped mold Mark Andrews into one of the league's best tight ends, a position the Falcons eventually want Kyle Pitts to move into.

The Ravens were also second in the league in rushing while the Falcons placed third. Atlanta has doubled down on its offensive identity to run the football, and Roman has years of experience coordinating a similar offense that has achieved more success.

The addition of Roman to the coaching staff would likely call off any chance of Lamar Jackson looking to come to Atlanta, but if he goes elsewhere, the newest offensive coaching mind to hit the market wouldn't be a bad consolation.

