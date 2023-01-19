49ers Free Agent Samson Ebukam: Future Falcons LB to Sign?

The Atlanta Falcons will keep a close eye on the pass rusher market this offseason. Should they sign San Francisco 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam?

The Atlanta Falcons need to sign a pass rusher in free agency this offseason.

The team mildly improved from their league-worst 18 sacks in 2021 to a modest 21 this season, moving from 32nd to 31st in the league rankings. The team also struggled to pressure the quarterback with 229, dead last in the league with the next-closest team more than 50 away.

That's why the Falcons should pay close attention to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam this weekend as he plays in the Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys. Pro Football Focus names him as the one player the Falcons should sign as a defensive free agent this offseason.

"Ebukam is coming off back-to-back seasons with 45 quarterback pressures, and he’s not just a pure pass-rusher, totaling 51 defensive stops over the last two seasons," Pro Football Focus said. "With Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees retiring after this season, there could be changes coming to the structure of the Falcons defense, but Ebukam has shown flexibility as a bit of a tweener with his 6-foot-3, 245-pound frame between his days spent as a stand-up outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams and a defensive end in San Francisco."

In 15 games this season, Ebukam recorded a career-high five sacks to go with 36 tackles. He may not be the biggest name on the market, and even though the Falcons have money to spend, he's someone that can spurn true value while not breaking the bank.

