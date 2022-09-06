Skip to main content
Chad Ochocinco Just Wants Falcons & Saints Fans to Get Along

It's a little harder than expected.

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are planning for battle this week against one another.

Since 1966, when both teams entered the NFL, the two teams have been bitter rivals meeting 106 times over each other's franchise histories. The Falcons lead the series 54-52, but that could change again on Sunday in Atlanta.

The two NFC South rivals don't like each other very much, and it's been made very clear throughout history on multiple occasions.

But someone forgot to tell former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco that.

Ochocinco may be retired from the NFL, but he still loves to interact with fans on social media. And in his latest interaction with fans, he just wanted Falcons and Saints fans to get along.

The love was sweet and cute, but it opened the floodgates and reminded people why the Falcons and Saints have one of the NFL's greatest rivalries. Ochocinco never played for the Falcons or Saints in his career, so this was a proper introduction to the rivalry by many fans in his mentions.

Even the Falcons Twitter account got in on the fun, posting their own witty response in a quote tweet.

After the Falcons responded, Ochocinco conceded defeat.

"My idea of joining the Saints-Falcons fan bases as one & creating a healthy union has failed miserably & I apologize for intervening in a tradition I’ve never been a part of but I love all of you f**kers & wish your team of choice the best this season," Ochocinco tweeted.

The Falcons and Saints begin another chapter of their rivalry Sunday at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

