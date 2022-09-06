Falcons Center Competition: Who Starts For Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons are putting their finishing touches on the offseason with their season opener against the New Orleans Saints just days away.

One of those touches involves naming a starting center between 2020 third-round pick Matt Hennessy and 2021 fourth-round pick Drew Dalman. Head coach Arthur Smith has kept his cards close to the vest when it comes to who has an edge in the competition, but a clue may have dropped during Monday's practice.

Dalman was taking first-team reps over Hennessy, a sign that he may start Sunday's opener against the Saints, but there isn't a guarantee. As of the time of publication, a depth chart hasn't been released, but Dalman's strong camp and first-team reps in Monday's practice lead us to believe he could be the winner.

Dalman, 23, appeared in every game on special teams during his rookie season but didn't earn any starts. He saw the majority of his work with the offense in Weeks 12 and 13, when the Falcons rotated him and Hennessy throughout the contests.

Given the pair's similarities in age and development, whoever ends up as the team's starter could have a quick hook if he underperforms.

So Dalman may have the edge at the beginning of the season, but as it has been all offseason long, the depth chart at the center position is fluid.

All answers will be official come Sunday when the Falcons take on the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

