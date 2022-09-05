Rookie WR Drake London Back at Falcons Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Saints?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is preparing for his first NFL season and he moved a step closer to making his debut during Monday's practice.

Monday marks the first time London is back to practicing on the field rather than the sideline. London injured his knee on Aug. 12 during the team's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions and hasn't been back on the field since ... until today.

With the team's regular season opener just six days away, there's optimism that London will be ready to suit up for his NFL debut in the Falcons' first game. We'll get more confirmation when the injury report comes out Wednesday, but signs are pointing towards London being the team's No. 1 receiver Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting. With those two gone, London should be at the top of the depth chart when it's released later this week.

London notched 2,153 yards on 160 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns during his three-year stint with the USC Trojans.

He's expected to be Marcus Mariota's top target this season along with tight end Kyle Pitts and former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards.

The Falcons face the Saints Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

