How Long is Falcons 'MVP' Out?

    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons Injury Report: How Long is 'MVP' Cordarrelle Patterson Out?

    The Atlanta Falcons top playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson a doubt for New England Patriots. Could it be longer?
    Author:

    After the Atlanta Falcons were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday 43-3, the prevailing thought is that things couldn't get much worse.

    As long-time Falcons fans will tell you, it can always get worse.

    Falcons offensive MVP Cordarrelle Patterson could miss several weeks with an ankle injury, according to Tom Pelissero.

    "#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is still having his sprained ankle evaluated, but it doesn’t sound optimistic for Thursday night against the #Patriots, per source," wrote Pelissero on Twitter. "Could be a couple weeks for one of this season’s most electric players."

    Patterson leads the Falcons in both rushing and receiving touchdowns. He leads the team in yards from scrimmage and has been one of the pleasant surprises of this 2021 Falcons squad.

    If he's unable to go this week against the Patriots, the Falcons, already a six-point underdog, would seem to have little chance of moving the ball.

    Wayne Gallman would likely get the carries that starting running back Mike Davis doesn't, but neither Gallman or Davis possess the dynamic gifts at running back that Patterson does.

    Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts have been the Falcons' most dependable receivers as well. Pitts and Patterson have 606 and 473 yards receiving, respectively. Calvin Ridley is the Falcons third leading receiver with just 281 yards, and he's out for at least another week for personal reasons.

    The Patriots have won four in a row and walloped the Cleveland Browns last week, 45-7. Things looked bleak for the Falcons before the injury news on Patterson came out, and it's only gotten worse.  

