Cowboys 43, Falcons 3: Top 5 Observations

What did we learn about the Falcons in their loss to Dallas?

The Atlanta Falcons made some history Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, unfortunately it was for all the wrong reasons.

Here are our Top 5 observations from AT&T Stadium:

1. The offense was bad. Matt Ryan threw for 117 yards. The last time Ryan threw for less than that was 2012. Granted, Ryan was replaced by backup Josh Rosen in the third quarter, but Ryan could not get the offense off the ground today. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was the only receiver that made an impact, catching four passes for 60 yards. It seemed Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn game planned for this week perfectly.

2. The defense was bad. The Cowboys scored 29 points in the second quarter, the most in a period in franchise history. CeeDee Lamb torched the secondary numerous times, finding the end zone twice in the first half. Ezekiel Elliott scored twice, as well. The Falcons allowed way too many big plays as the Cowboys poured it on.

3. Special teams was bad. It's not every day you see a punt blocked with a chest instead of a hand, but that's what happened to the Falcons. The block led to a touchdown. An offsides penalty led to the Cowboys going for two and converting. The Cowboys smelled blood in the water and attacked. Would that have happened if the Falcons weren't out of the game already? Probably not, but allowing yourself to get that down in the first place is an issue.

4. The coaching was bad. Whenever a team in the NFL loses by 40 points, it cannot be just the players to blame. Rookie coach Arthur Smith and his staff got a major wake-up call. Maybe it was a good thing because the team still has a chance to find itself in the second half of the year, but if the Falcons hit the snooze button in the coming weeks, this season could go from bad to worse really quick.

5. The Falcons were bad, and need to reset fast. For a team like the Falcons fighting for a playoff spot, losses like these have to be put in the rearview mirror. To paraphrase Ted Lasso, the happiest animal in the world is a goldfish because it's got a 10-second memory. The Falcons need to be like goldfish considering they face another important matchup Thursday night against the New England Patriots. A loss on Thursday could set the Falcons back too far in the Wild Card race.