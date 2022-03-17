Falcons 'Roll Out Red Carpet' for Deshaun Watson Trade

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted, Wilson reports, at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters - 15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville.

The Atlanta Falcons can play the "sentiment card'' more than they can play the "contender card'' - though it can be argued that Deshaun Watson in a Falcons uniform could certainly push Atlanta back nearer the top of the NFC South.

That's the football part of the pitch from Atlanta's leadership team, which finished its Wednesday meeting with the soon-to-be-traded Houston Texans highlighted by at least one key difference than his other meetings with other suitors:

This session - termed by colleague Aaron Wilson a "rolling out of the red carpet'' took place not in Watson's present home city of Houston but rather back near his home town of Atlanta.

Call it a "red-and-black carpet.''

The Falcons, like the Saints (seen by some as the front-runners), Panthers and Browns before them, have submitted to Houston a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. It be be assumed that the Texans have essentially said "yes'' to the deals on their end.

Now it's up to Watson to say "yes'' to a suitor.

Who is closer to a Super Bowl, Carolina, New Orleans, Cleveland or Atlanta? Which team will be giving up assets in a way that won't leave the cupboard too bare once Watson gets there? (In other words, once the Falcons have traded three first-round picks and, say, cornerback A.J. Terrell or tight end Kyle Pitts to Houston ... won't that make the Watson-centered roster-building a bit tougher?)

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted, Wilson reports, at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters (15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville) and "made an impressive presentation about their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback.''

The vision is one Watson surely had himself as a youngster, because as it happens, the kid from Georgia was a ballboy for the for the franchise, was befriended and mentored by former star quarterback Michael Vick, and developed a relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

The Texans want three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital, and a starting player. The Falcons have pick No. 8 and a pair of second-round selections (Nos. 43 overall and 58 overall) in this upcoming April NFL Draft.

Surely the Falcons would prefer that Pitts not be included; the idea of Watson-to-Pitts is a dazzling one.

And then there is an Atlanta issue that is a complex one: If Watson joins the Falcons, they must move on from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. What about his bloated contract? What can be had for him? Where does he want to land?

The Texans now stand by as the suitors work through their own moving parts ... and as Houston prepares to roll out its own "red carpet'' for the assets expected to arrive soon at NRG Stadium.