'Free Calvin Ridley!' Falcons Ex Sounds Off on Deshaun Watson Suspension

Ridley has been suspended for the year, while Watson just 11 games.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley bet on his team to win a football game last year. With Ridley breaking that NFL rule, he earned himself a year-long suspension and won't be playing for the Falcons this season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received 25 claims of sexual assault. He allegedly hurt women, yet he only received 11 games of a suspension.

Many NFL fans are frustrated at the length of Watson's suspension, especially when it compares to other less harmful offenses, like Ridley's.

Another person frustrated with the outcome is former Falcons linebacker Daren Bates, who took to social media to vent his anger and frustrations.

Watson's ruling comes after an exhaustive investigation into the case, in which 25 female massage therapists filed civil lawsuits against him starting in March 2021. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June and reportedly has reached deals with three more as of Monday.

The star quarterback, who was nearly traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March before re-routing to the Browns, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

Judge Sue Robinson heard arguments from Watson, the NFLPA and the NFL in June.

Despite all of this, the NFL still suspended Ridley — who did not commit a crime — a full year.

It can be argued that this is the latest example of the NFL's out-of-touch and outdated rules. While both Ridley and Watson violated rules and breached their contracts, the optics this has for the NFL do not look good whatsoever.

