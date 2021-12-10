Falcons at Panthers: Final Falcons Injury Report

Two defenders are questionable for the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers.

It's rare when a team has a full allotment of players in their 13th game of an NFL season, but the Atlanta Falcons are looking at that possibility for their clash with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

A pair of rookie defenders, edge rusher Ade Ogundeji and safety Richie Grant, are the only players listed as questionable on the Falcons official injury report for Sunday's game.

Both were limited at practice on Thursday and Friday.

Ogundeji has started the last seven games for the Falcons. He was Atlanta's fifth-round pick in April out of Notre Dame and has exceeded expectations by pushing himself into the starting lineup this season.

Grant has seen roughly 40% of the defensive snaps at safety behind veteran starters Erik Harris and Duron Harmon. There were high expectations for Grant, the second safety selected in the draft, coming out of UCF, but Harris and Harmon have played well enough bring Grant along a little more slowly, a luxury not afforded Ogundeji.

Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau is set to play after doubts because of a hamstring injury. He has started every game for the Falcons this season after being acquired as a free agent in March.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is set to return as well. Bullard has started four games for the Falcons this season, but he hasn't played since November 18th against the New England Patriots.

The starting secondary will remain intact on Sunday against the Panthers, but Atlanta should receive a boost against the run with 6'3 and 290 pound Bullard back.

The Panthers dominated the Falcons in the running game in their first meeting, a 19-13 Carolina win on Halloween. For the Falcons to win the return game in Charlotte on Sunday, they'll need Bullard and Ogundeji to be strong against Cam Newton and the Panthers rushing attack.

Follow Us on Facebook | Follow Us on Twitter