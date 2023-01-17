Falcons Mock Draft: Texas Ex Bijan Robinson to Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons might look to double down at running back to build the best rushing attack in the league.

The Atlanta Falcons are set to pick eighth overall for the second consecutive draft, and the team can go in several different directions.

After being the first team to pick a wide receiver in last year's draft, Sports Illustrated projects that the Falcons will be the first team to take a running back this year, taking Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson.

"He has very flexible hips, knees, and ankles that aid his change of direction. His impressive balance is evident through his cuts and through contact," Sports Illustrated writes.

Robinson ran for 1580 yards this past season for the Longhorns, ranking fifth in the country and proving to be a true home-run hitter.

The Falcons were one of the league's best rushing attacks in the league this past season, ranking third behind the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, both of whom have an offense led by a mobile quarterback.

Atlanta achieved a lot of success on the ground thanks to Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, who set the rookie record for rushing yards in a season for the franchise.

Given that the run game was so successful, does that mean the Falcons will double down to grab the best running back in the draft?

If the Falcons were basing their pick on taking the best player available, and if Robinson was that player on their board with the 8th pick in the draft, then that's who they should take.

However, Allgeier projects to be just fine without him and Patterson still has a year on his contract despite fears of a potential regression as he hits his 30s.

If the Falcons went for a need, Robinson probably won't be the pick and the team would look at the pass rusher or defensive line to take their guy.

