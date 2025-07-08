Falcons Offensive Line in Exclusive Company After 2024 Performance
The Atlanta Falcons continue to stand out in the trenches heading into the 2025 NFL season. Pro Football Focus (PFF) shared that only the Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles had the only offensive lines last season that ranked in the top 10 in both their pass blocking metrics and run blocking.
Atlanta had the highest graded run blocking unit in the NFL, with an 82.8 PFF grade. Four of the five current starters on the offensive line had a 70.0 or higher run blocking grade, with Chris Lindstrom receiving an impressive 94.6.
They still managed to crack the top 10 despite not having as dominant a pass-blocking unit.. PFF gave Atlanta a 72.8 grade, tied with the Chicago Bears. Only one of five starters recorded a pass-blocking grade above 70.0, Jake Matthews with an 85.4. Lindstrom received just a 68.0 grade despite being PFF’s highest graded overall guard on the season
What comes as a surprise, albeit an impressive one, is that the Falcons have a higher run-blocking grade than Philadelphia. The Super Bowl champions had a top-tier running game last season. Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 rushing yards last season, making him just the ninth player ever to reach the mark in a season.
While they are ranked top 10 in the league, the Falcons still need to improve their pass blocking. They'll have a young quarterback with little experience as a starter in the NFL. Michael Penix Jr. started three games last season and played in five total.
Atlanta will need to improve their pass blocking, as it will have essentially a rookie quarterback starting under center in Michael Penix Jr. Penix has only played three games in the NFL. A major step toward achieving that goal will be a step forward from Matthew Bergeron. He showed significant improvement between 2023 and 2024. In his rookie season, he received a 59.1 overall PFF grade, 57.1 pass blocking grade and a 59.6 run blocking grade. In 2024, he was up to a 70.9 overall grade, 68.5 pass blocking and 73.1 run blocking.
He’s shown he can take that step forward before, helping put the offensive line in the exclusive company it finished last season in. The Falcons need him to do it again.