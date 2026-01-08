Arthur Blank Sends Clear Message on Michael Penix Jr.’s Future

ATLANTA – Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank publicly reaffirmed his belief in Michael Penix Jr. as the franchise quarterback on Monday, offering clarity at the position just days after sweeping changes at the top of the organization.

“I do think Michael is our franchise quarterback,” Blank said. “The injury he sustained was on his other knee. The surgeon felt 1000% secure in the medical procedure that he went through, and they felt his knee would be better than before.”

The comments from Blank are especially important given the recent events at Flowery Branch. After extending the NFL’s second-worst playoff drought with an eighth consecutive losing season, ownership opted to restructure its front office. In addition to this decision, they also parted ways with both general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris.

Penix, who will be 26 by the time he next plays for the Falcons, suffered the third torn ACL of his career in Week 11. He does not have an official timeline for his recovery, but will likely be out for at least nine months from the time of his surgery (week of November 24th), putting him on track to return at some point in July or August of 2026.

With the Falcons set to hire a new head coach, Penix’s ability to return and get comfortable within any new systems becomes paramount. He is expected to miss all of the team’s offseason programs and will likely miss most or all of training camp next summer.

With Kirk Cousins restructuring his contract this week to help provide both parties with an out in March, the new staff will almost certainly look to bring in a veteran quarterback to help the team prepare for the season or even start games, should that need arise.

“We look forward to having Michael back,” Blank continued. “He’s had a good surgery. I spoke with the medical staff. It seems to have gone well. Kirk, we’ll see what happens moving forward.”

Penix will be entering the third year of his rookie deal with the team this season, but he has just 11 starts to his credit. In that time, he has thrown for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He started nine games this season, his first as the full-time starter, throwing for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The soon-to-be third-year quarterback is just 4-8 as a starter, but still has the backing of the head of the franchise. With major changes looming across the organization, Penix remains one piece that ownership still feels committed to building around.

“It's hard to win in the NFL without a franchise quarterback,” Blank said, before later adding, “[Penix] is back in Atlanta, and he’s committed mentally, physically, and he feels good. So, yes. I would certainly say [Penix is the franchise quarterback].”