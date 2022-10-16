49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players.

For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, starting linebacker Mykal Walker was designated as out due to a groin injury.

On the other side, much of the drama surrounding San Francisco's injury situation has centered around star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who's tied for the league lead in sacks but only participated in walk-through's this week.

The 49ers also ruled out several starters in advance and lost starting corner Emmanuel Moseley for the season due to a torn ACL last week.

Here are the official inactives for both sides ...

Falcons:

LB Mykal Walker

S Erik Harris

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

TE Anthony Firkser

OLB Ade Ogundeji

Walker's absence leads the way for rookies Troy Andersen and Nate Landman to see additional snaps to veteran Rashaan Evans. Also noteworthy at linebacker is that Nick Kwiatkoski is active for the first time this season, almost certainly as a result of Walker's injury.

Another name not on the list is corner Isaiah Oliver, who's poised to play in his first regular season game since suffering a knee injury in Week 4 of last season. With Oliver back in the mix, the Falcons made Harris inactive for the first time this season.

Ogundeji battled a shoulder injury throughout the week and was limited in practice.

49ers:

OT Trent Williams

DT Arik Armstead

DE Nick Bosa

S Jimmie Ward

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Danny Gray

The final answer on Bosa is in: he's not good enough to go. It's a significant blow to San Francisco's defense, which is now without five starters, including three on the defensive line. The opportunity is there for Atlanta, who owns the league's third-best rushing offense, to have its way up front.

With Moseley and Ward out, the 49ers will also have question marks on the back end. While the team enters Sunday ranked third in passing defense, San Francisco's depth and communication will be pushed to its limit.

On offense, the loss of Williams is only further emphasized by his backup, Colton McKivitz, being placed on injured reserve a week ago. The 49ers are down to their third string left tackle - Jaylon Moore - for the second consecutive game.

Despite the absences, Atlanta and San Francisco will kick off at 1 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a victory on the line.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.