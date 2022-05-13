Jarvis Landry Shuns Falcons, Signs With NFC South Rival

He visited with the Falcons earlier this offseason, but Landry signs with the enemy.

The Atlanta Falcons were interested in armoring new quarterback with an established weapon in Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry earlier this offseason.

But not only did the Falcons strike out in trying to bring Landry to Atlanta, they'll be seeing him twice a year on the opposing sideline.

Jarvis Landry Arthur Smith Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with Landry on a contract Friday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for earlier in the offseason.

Landry visited the Falcons back in March shortly after his release from the Browns, but no deal came into fruition.

The Falcons were looking for a veteran receiver to add to their team in addition to their first-round draft pick Drake London. And they were able to do so on the trade market, acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders for a late-round pick swap Friday afternoon.

Jarvis Landry Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley Cordarrelle Patterson

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled to contribute, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, Landry has the potential to revitalize his career with the Saints and form a receiver corps with Michael Thomas and first-round rookie Chris Olave from Ohio State.

The Falcons face Landry and the Saints in the first game of the 2022 NFL season.