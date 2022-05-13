Skip to main content

Jarvis Landry Shuns Falcons, Signs With NFC South Rival

He visited with the Falcons earlier this offseason, but Landry signs with the enemy.

The Atlanta Falcons were interested in armoring new quarterback with an established weapon in Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry earlier this offseason.

But not only did the Falcons strike out in trying to bring Landry to Atlanta, they'll be seeing him twice a year on the opposing sideline.

Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry

Arthur Smith - Absolute Nonsense

Arthur Smith

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Calvin Ridley

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with Landry on a contract Friday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for earlier in the offseason.

Landry visited the Falcons back in March shortly after his release from the Browns, but no deal came into fruition. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17512349
Play

Falcons Trade For Raiders Wide Receiver: Details

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Casey Hayward
Play

Falcons CB Casey Hayward: Overrated or Underrated? - PFF

The Georgia native was one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade and will now show off his skills in Atlanta

By Kevin Tame2 hours ago
2 hours ago
CordarrellePatterson
Play

Falcons-Saints Week 1 Betting Odds Revealed: Who's The Favorite?

Will the Falcons enter Week 1 as favorites?

By Daniel Flick10 hours ago
10 hours ago

The Falcons were looking for a veteran receiver to add to their team in addition to their first-round draft pick Drake London. And they were able to do so on the trade market, acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders for a late-round pick swap Friday afternoon.

USATSI_17479318

Jarvis Landry

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley

cord-arms-atl-clutch

Cordarrelle Patterson

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled to contribute, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, Landry has the potential to revitalize his career with the Saints and form a receiver corps with Michael Thomas and first-round rookie Chris Olave from Ohio State.

The Falcons face Landry and the Saints in the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

USATSI_17512349
News

Falcons Trade For Raiders Wide Receiver: Details

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
Casey Hayward
News

Falcons CB Casey Hayward: Overrated or Underrated? - PFF

By Kevin Tame2 hours ago
CordarrellePatterson
News

Falcons-Saints Week 1 Betting Odds Revealed: Who's The Favorite?

By Daniel Flick10 hours ago
Arthur Smith vs. Jets
News

Falcons Game-by-Game Schedule Prediction: Can Atlanta Make Playoffs?

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons
News

Atlanta Falcons Release 2022 Schedule: What Games Stand Out? - All Games, Dates, Times

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
Matt Ryan vs Jaguars
News

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan Debuts With Colts Against AFC South Rival

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Sean Payton
News

Sean Payton Returning to NFC South? Falcons Rival 'Eyeing' Former Saints Coach

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher22 hours ago
USATSI_15247876
News

Falcons Sign Ex-Raiders LB to Deal: New Depth Chart Update

By Jeremy BrenerMay 12, 2022