Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. Highlights from Atlanta Falcons OTAs
The Atlanta Falcons released a highlight reel of their practice from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week.
Included in the highlights are several throws from Kirk Cousins who shows no ill effects from his Achilles injury suffered last season.
Cousins makes several throws to tight end Kyle Pitts who is also looking to get back on the promising path he began as a rookie in 2021.
Drake London also makes an appearance, catching a nice ball from Cousins on a post route.
After Cousins and the first teamers make their appearance in the first half of the video, first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. is shown making several throws worthy of a top-10 draft pick.
Penix is easy to spot even if Falcons fans haven't committed his number to memory yet... he's left handed.
Despite both quarterbacks being new to the Atlanta Falcons, there is a clear pecking order going into the 2024 season. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe spent time in Atlanta this week and reported Cousins is already making a big impression on his coaches and teammates.
"One example of Kirk Cousins taking this team and really making it his own - he took all of his pass catchers down to Tampa earlier in the offseason to have a film session with former head coach Jon Gruden," reported Wolfe. "He really wanted to build that chemistry and get to know them. Drake London said it was a really eye-opening experience. So they're already starting to bond."
"During OTAs it is Kirk Cousins taking all the first team reps," Wolfe confirmed. "Michael Penix taking the No. 2 reps. I talked to a coach who told me 'Look, Kirk was obviously shocked initially, but the relationship has been good. There's no drama in the building.'"