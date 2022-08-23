Skip to main content

Falcons WATCH: Marcus Mariota Throws Dart to Kyle Pitts vs. Jets

The Falcons scored on that first drive FAST!

If this is the version of the Atlanta Falcons we'll see in the regular season, the rest of the league is in for a rude awakening.

Marcus Mariota nearly led a game-opening touchdown drive that started really fast but stalled once the team got to the red zone.

The bulk of the yards came on a 52-yard play-action pass from Mariota to tight end Kyle Pitts that could have gone for a touchdown if it weren't for the speed of Jets defensive back Bryce Hall.

One of six rookies to make last year's Pro Bowl, Pitts is quickly emerging as a star for the Falcons. Arriving with enormous expectations as a top-5 pick, Pitts entered the season being unable to legally drink and closed it as Atlanta's leader in targets (110), receptions (68) and yards (1,026).

The goal for Pitts will be avoiding the ever-popular "sophomore slump," and establishing himself as one of the game's elite tight ends.

Some might argue he's already there, and with his physical traits and historic rookie year production, it's a fair sentiment. Regardless, if Pitts shows improvement - according to him, the mental aspect is the biggest area of growth needed - he could be in store for another special season.

Pitts has picked up right where he left off a season ago during training camp and will now be able to prove he's primed to take the next step and be included in the conversation among the league's best tight ends.

The Falcons lead 3-0 early in the first quarter.

