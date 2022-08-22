Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Jets GAMEDAY: 'Vast Majority' of New York Starters OUT Monday Night

The Jets have made up their mind on playing starters against Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for their second preseason game against the New York Jets, and while this game will likely serve as a dress rehearsal for Marcus Mariota and the first-string offense, the same can't be said for their opponent.

The injury bug has stung no team more than the Jets, who already have lost starting tackle Mekhi Becton for the season and saw quarterback Zach Wilson suffer a knee injury in the team's first preseason game.

The injuries devastating the team made the decision on whether to play his starters even more difficult for Jets coach Robert Saleh, and he's ultimately opted to play it safe against the Falcons.

According to reports, New York will not be playing a "vast majority" of its veteran starters. Among those who won't suit up for the Jets include quarterback Joe Flacco, defensive end Carl Lawson and receivers Elijah Moore Corey Davis.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns Atlanta Falcons
Play

NFC South Rival Panthers Name Starting QB

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff
s
Play

Falcons vs. Jets Preseason Game 2: Nursing Injuries; How to Watch

The Atlanta Falcons head north for NFL preseason Game 2 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

By Timm Hamm
Desmond Ridder
Play

Falcons vs. Jets 3 To Watch: Desmond Ridder and Who?

Which Falcons will be in the spotlight on Monday Night Football?

By Daniel Flick

For Saleh, it was a back-and-forth decision that evidently led up to gameday.

"I'm torn on it," Saleh said Saturday. "I wake up one day and I'm like, 'OK, they're going to play.' The next day I wake up and they're not going to play."

While the Falcons would hope to see some of the Jets starters play for their own development, the team is going to play and compete against whoever is on the other side of the football. 

The contest might not be as beneficial for Atlanta as initially believed, but it's nevertheless an opportunity to get live game reps against another NFL team, which will prove to be valuable as roster cut down days near.

The Falcons and Jets face off on Monday Night Football tomorrow night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns Atlanta Falcons
News

NFC South Rival Panthers Name Starting QB

By Falcon Report Staff
s
News

Falcons vs. Jets Preseason Game 2: Nursing Injuries; How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
Desmond Ridder
News

Falcons vs. Jets 3 To Watch: Desmond Ridder and Who?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18860863
Game Day

Falcons vs. Jets Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

By Coty Davis
zach-wilson
News

Falcons vs. Jets Preseason: Will New York Play Starters?

By Jeremy Brener
TQGraham
News

'Significant Leap': Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Raves About Second-Year DL

By Daniel Flick
Dante Fowler Falcons at Bills
News

Falcons Ex Dante Fowler Jr. Struggling in Cowboys Start

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher
txh4lti3l0vu6gkfvksy
News

Falcons Undrafted Rookie Opening Eyes in Preseason

By Daniel Flick