Falcons vs. Jets GAMEDAY: 'Vast Majority' of New York Starters OUT Monday Night

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for their second preseason game against the New York Jets, and while this game will likely serve as a dress rehearsal for Marcus Mariota and the first-string offense, the same can't be said for their opponent.

The injury bug has stung no team more than the Jets, who already have lost starting tackle Mekhi Becton for the season and saw quarterback Zach Wilson suffer a knee injury in the team's first preseason game.

The injuries devastating the team made the decision on whether to play his starters even more difficult for Jets coach Robert Saleh, and he's ultimately opted to play it safe against the Falcons.

According to reports, New York will not be playing a "vast majority" of its veteran starters. Among those who won't suit up for the Jets include quarterback Joe Flacco, defensive end Carl Lawson and receivers Elijah Moore Corey Davis.

For Saleh, it was a back-and-forth decision that evidently led up to gameday.

"I'm torn on it," Saleh said Saturday. "I wake up one day and I'm like, 'OK, they're going to play.' The next day I wake up and they're not going to play."

While the Falcons would hope to see some of the Jets starters play for their own development, the team is going to play and compete against whoever is on the other side of the football.

The contest might not be as beneficial for Atlanta as initially believed, but it's nevertheless an opportunity to get live game reps against another NFL team, which will prove to be valuable as roster cut down days near.

The Falcons and Jets face off on Monday Night Football tomorrow night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.