'Love What I See': Atlanta Falcons DB Justin Simmons Starts Strong, Praises Culture
When Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons first hit the turf Monday at IBM Performance Field for the team's 11:30 a.m. practice, he stayed with the starting defense -- and as opposed to practices in weeks past, didn't leave until the session ended at 1 p.m.
Simmons, who signed with the Falcons on Aug. 15 after spending over five months as one of the NFL's best defensive free agents, completed every snap Atlanta's coaching staff asked of him. It's the first time he's done so since joining the team.
The 30-year-old Simmons, who has four All-Pro selections across eight professional seasons, has undertaken an extensive ramp-up period. He had no OTAs, no minicamp, missed the first three weeks of training camp and didn't play in the preseason.
But Simmons said Monday in the Falcons' locker room his ramp-up period has been smooth and seamless, as has his acclimation to the city. His wife, Taryn, has worked closely with Atlanta's front office to handle moving-oriented matters, leaving Simmons to focus on football.
There's been plenty to learn, but with the help of starting defensive backs Jessie Bates III, A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes, Simmons believes he's in a good place entering Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I'm excited," Simmons said. "There's a lot of new, but the guys here have been great, the coaches have been awesome. The acceleration process of learning the defense, learning how the guys communicate, has been awesome."
Simmons noted the scheme run by Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is similar to the one in which he played with the Denver Broncos. Verbiage is different, but responsibilities aren't.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
In Denver, Simmons played in 118 games and started the final 108. He emerged as one of the sport's best ballhawks, nabbing 20 interceptions over his final five seasons. No one has more interceptions than Simmons's 30 since he entered the league in 2016.
Last year, he collected 70 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.
And while Simmons was only just cleared to be a full participant at Falcons practice, his work in limited action -- both on and off the field -- impressed head coach Raheem Morris.
"All good, love what I see," Morris said Monday. "Real conscientious guy. Going to give us great effort, great veteran leadership, veteran presence. Able to communicate, whether it be Richie [Grant], Jessie, [Dee] Alford, all those different packages we have."
Yet for as much as Morris has enjoyed watching Simmons, perhaps nobody has been more impressed since the acquisition than Simmons -- not with himself, but the tight-knit "togetherness" created by Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.
"You could just tell as soon as I got in here, the work ethic and togetherness of the team has been something almost like I've never seen," Simmons said. "These guys have rallied around each other and the vision Coach Rah has for them, and I'm just excited to be apart of it."
The Falcons gave Simmons a one-year, $7.5 million contract to pair with Bates, giving the team one of football's best safety tandems on paper.
Bates is a proven commodity in Atlanta. He received a four-year deal worth over $64 million in 2023 and responded by earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition. But Simmons, who stands 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, has only his resume to show fans.
Granted, it's an impressive resume -- but Simmons is eager to show why he's earned such lofty accolades.
"Atlanta doesn't know me. They may know me from games played prior, but ultimately, being a player here and being an Atlanta Falcon, I'm not known," Simmons said. "So, for me, that is exciting, because I have a chance to prove myself all over again.
"That's what I need to do, that's what I want to do, and I'm excited for that."
Between being on a new team and getting to play football again, Simmons said there are many reasons for his personal excitement surrounding the new season.
Another is the chance to face off with former Broncos teammate and current Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who was lauded by Simmons for his work ethic and preparation.
Wilson will be trying to make a strong first impression on his new team. So will Simmons. And when the two sides kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Simmons is committed to leaving it all on the field.
"Come Sunday, I'm just looking forward to letting loose, playing good ball and finding ways to contribute to the team to help them win," Simmons said.