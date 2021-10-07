Jets vs. Falcons in London: How to Watch

The time is different. The country is different. Here's how to watch the Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New York Jets on Sunday as part of its International Series Games initiative.

Here's how you can watch the game on Sunday morning.

Who: New York Jets (1-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. EST

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

TV: WSB Local / NFL Network National

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv

Money Line: New York Jets +130 (bet $130 to win $100), Atlanta -154 (bet $154 to win $100)

Spread: Atlanta -3, O/U 45.5

Latest Odds and Lines via SI Sportsbook

Both teams enter the game at 1-3, while Atlanta is considered a three-point favorite. Those odds could change with Thursday's announcement that start wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London to face the Jets.

READ MORE: Calvin Ridley Out vs. Jets

Atlanta is coming off a blown fourth quarter lead to the Washington Football Team, while the Jets celebrated their first win of the season last week in an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has thrown the most interceptions in the league with eight, but he has also shown the ability to extend a defense and make the spectacular throw.

The Falcons will be without nickleback Isaiah Oliver who was lost for the season after a knee injury against Washington last week. A trio of rookies, Avery Williams, Darren Hall, and Richie Grant could be called upon to replace Oliver and limit the big play ability of Wilson.

READ MORE: Matt Ryan has Advice for Rookie Zach Wilson

Atlanta a bye week after the Jets game, and if there's ever a must-win game this early in the season, this is it for the Falcons. Falling to the 1-3 Jets and going 1-4 heading into a bye week would have Falcons fans turning towards the 2022 NFL Draft.