NFL 2023 Cap Space Set; Where Do Falcons Rank?

The Atlanta Falcons have money growing on trees that it can spend. But exactly how much do the Dirty Birds have?

The NFL's cap space for each team has been established for the upcoming season.

According to NFL Network, teams are expected to have $224.8 million in cap space, an NFL record.

That means that the Atlanta Falcons will have a surplus of money to spend, approximately $56 million, according to Spotrac, which ranks second in the NFL behind the Chicago Bears.

After trading away linebacker Deion Jones and parting ways with players holding high cap values like quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, the Falcons have pretty much cleared their books and now have wiggle room to spend freely.

Only four players hold a cap hit of more than $10 million next season ... defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom and quarterback Marcus Mariota, who could be a cut this offseason.

Should the Falcons cut or trade Mariota before June, the team would save $12.5 million that it can spend elsewhere.

If the Falcons want to end their playoff drought this upcoming season, general manager Terry Fontenot and the front office will have to spend money to fill the gaps the roster has in order to compete with the top teams in the NFC.

