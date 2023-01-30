Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne could be looking for a new home this offseason. Would the Atlanta Falcons open their doors to him?

The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring.

Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

The Falcons have a need on the defensive line, and arguably the best defensive lineman on the market this offseason is Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Daron Payne.

Payne, who turns 26 in May, enjoyed a career year for the Commanders in 2022. He recorded 11.5 sacks, three shy of his first four seasons combined. He also recorded a career-high 64 tackles, anchoring one of the best defensive lines in the league.

Payne would be an upgrade over the average talent the Falcons have placed next to Grady Jarrett over the years and could help rebuild the defense in Atlanta.

New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen coached the New Orleans Saints defensive line for six seasons, so the Falcons could look to address that unit in particular this offseason.

Payne could be a candidate for the franchise tag if the Commanders cannot agree to terms with him, but if he has the chance to walk, Atlanta should bite.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here.