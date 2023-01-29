The Atlanta Falcons might have a need on the offensive line going into the NFL Draft. Is that where the first pick will go?

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been one of the strongest units in the NFL this season.

However, there's doubt that the unit will stick together for next season as right tackle Kaleb McGary faces free agency.

The Falcons should be interested in bringing back their 2019 first-round pick, but he will have several suitors in free agency looking to poach him from Atlanta.

Should McGary walk in free agency, there will be a need at tackle that could be addressed early in the draft.

In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, it plays out the scenario where the Falcons need a tackle and the team takes Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State.

"A high-character individual, the Cincinnati native is referred to by coaches as the “father” of the offensive line room because his teammates gravitate toward him," SI writes. "

Standing 6-6, Johnson Jr. has size to play both inside and out. He played guard for the Buckeyes this season, but if McGary left in free agency, there's a good chance the team would have him plug and play at right tackle.

"An elite high school tackle recruit whose college experience entering the 2022 season has primarily come at guard, Paris Johnson Jr. has all the athletic tools to excel in his first season at tackle for the Buckeyes," SI writes. "Though he must work through certain technical issues, his rapid rate of refinement and improvement through the 2021 year indicates he has a high ceiling at tackle."

There are other needs on the defensive line and secondary, but if Johnson Jr. is on the board when the Falcons are on the clock, he could easily be the player that leads off Atlanta's draft class.

