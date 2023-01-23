2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft

With the NFL playoffs in full swing, the offseason is right around the corner for teams to think about the NFL Draft. Here is how the first round could play out.

As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.

Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report.

"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."

"Known as the first one in, last one out, Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."

"He carries his weight well enough that he can fill roles as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level with the ability to reduce inside occasionally. Wilson has an explosive first step and long strides to beat tackles around their outside shoulders or make plays as a backside run defender."

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."

"On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket."

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

"A high-character individual, the Cincinnati native is referred to by coaches as the “father” of the offensive line room because his teammates gravitate toward him."

"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."

"Large human in terms of outright mass. Mainly a guard but has moved out to tackle and handled the duties well in limited snaps. Arms and strength to finish plays. Plays long with heavy hands at the point of attack."

"The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release."

"Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones’ nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers. When Jones plays with good pad level in pass protection, rushers struggle to win the outside track against him."

"He has a knack for playing the top shoulder and dominating from there, though he can win from the low shoulder. He mirrors pass-catchers before and after contact but excels after landing his hands and slowing receivers down."

"Smith is an excellent athlete who is a terrorizing run defender. It all starts with Smith’s freakish get-off, where he keys the center and times the snap very well and his explosive first step covers a lot of ground."

"Terrific length and subtle weight that doest burden his athleticism. Tons of press-bail alignments, typically to the boundary. He has blitzed from the field and has an impact on the pass."

"Size is astounding, length and mass that is visible from the nosebleeds. Naturally wide base that remains consistent throughout his pass set. Hand fighting is non-negotiable."

"Athletic linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage. To’o To’o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays."

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

"Long, drawn-out frame with lengthy limbs. Primarily positioned as a big nickel, with responsibilities over number 2 and in-the-box support. Signal caller that aligns his secondary."

21. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited):

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their draft pick because the league determined the team had impermissible communications on two different occasions with quarterback Tom Brady, despite Brady being under contract with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Mauch is an excellent athlete who possesses ideal lateral and vertical agility to mirror defenders in pass protection or climb to the second level and pick off linebackers in the run game."

"Hyatt possesses legitimate track speed and should run a 40-time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s. He plays with excellent foot speed, which helps him set up cuts in his routes and win against press coverage."

"Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush."

"A rare blend of size, athleticism, toughness and pure natural talent, Mayer is the definition of a prototype at the tight end position. Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field."

"Substantial play strength and competitive toughness for the receiver position. Embraces the middle of the field with a scorer's mentality. Every touch is met with intent, breaking multiple tackles and eluding defenders."

"Sanders plays with a different level of speed, as good as any linebacker in the country. He comes downhill fast and has the range to play sideline to sideline. On outside zone runs, Sanders uses his speed to track down ball carriers with ease and make an impactful tackle."

"The Maryland native boasts a thick, long frame and notable lower and upper body strength. He flashes the ability to use his length well, sometimes leading with his hands to initiate contact."

"A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round."

"He spends a somewhat high percentage of snaps off-ball in run defense and coverage. He is respectable in man against tight ends and even running backs. Foskey is an explosive, clean unidirectional mover with good range at the first level. His soft change of direction is solid."

"A long, physical press man cover corner, Porter Jr owns prototypical attributes, along with NFL bloodlines (son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter). His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their mark and enable him to get his hands on a lot of tipped balls."

