NFL Network Analyst Ranks Falcons Star High Among Running Backs
Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson proved his chops this past season, during which he became an elite ball-carrying weapon. By the conclusion of the Falcons 2024 campaign, Robinson had tallied 1,456 yards on the ground and spilled tears along the way.
Indeed, that's reflected when NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew put Robinson ranked fourth on his list of the league's primary running backs this past season.
“Bijan took a huge step forward under first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as he became the focal point of the unit,” Jones-Drew wrote. “He finished third in rushing yards and tied for fifth in rushing TDs. He had some of his best performances with Michael Penix Jr. under center, scoring six touchdowns in games that the rookie started. The future looks bright in Atlanta with this young pair spearheading the offense.”
Without a doubt, the franchise is rightfully putting the future in the hands of promising rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
With him, Robinson forms a double-headed weapon for the Falcons, which will help as the team moves on from the frustrating Kirk Cousins debacle.
Both youngsters will be counted upon to make the Falcons offense more dynamic, and Robinson's haul of six scores when Penix Jr. hit the starting lineup Is encouraging.
Robinson's pass catching ability coming out of the backfield should be maximized by offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He would be remiss to ignore Robinson’s potential.
It’ll be more useful than a safe move for when Penix is in a pinch. Robinson caught 61 balls for 431 yards last season and tallied one receiving touchdown.
That last point shows where Robinson can improve and grow into an offense that should let Penix be more explosive.
Levels of comfort are quite tangible. Robinson has shown he's as durable as he is sure handed. Through 17 games, Robinson never fumbled, despite touching the ball a hefty 365 times.
Unleashing Robinson's prodigious skill set further next season makes perfect sense, but much depends on Penix Jr. developing quickly as a starter after his promising late-season debut.
All that's left to think up is a catchy nickname for the Falcons dynamic duo.