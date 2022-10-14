After a 21-15 defeat against NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons hope to get back on track this weekend in an intra-conference match-up against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons hope to cool down a red-hot 49ers offense that has won three of their last four games, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo along with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

The Falcon's defense, which played a dominant second half this past weekend, will also need to limit three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle who erupted for six catches for 93 yards in the two team's Week 15 match-up last season.

"The thing that you see about the Niners is pretty creative," head coach Arthur Smith admitted. "What they do (is) they play fast, they practice hard and it's not the play calls - it's the intent to details, it's the climate that he's created there. It could be a basic call, and when you got guys that are in sync and believe in what you're doing, they could take a very, what you call, vanilla play call and make it special."

After missing Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts in last week's loss to the Buccaneers, the Falcons are expecting him to to return against San Francisco. Elsewhere on the offense, receiver Drake London has been a full participant, showing no signs of the knee injury that occurred late in Tampa Bay.

Defensively, inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who did not play in the second half against the Buccaneers, has not participated in practice this week as he battles a groin injury.

If Walker is unable to play Sunday, rookie second-round pick Troy Andersen will likely receive his first professional start. Andersen, 23, has seen first-team snaps in practice alongside veteran Rashaan Evans.

The Falcons look to get back to .500 nearing the midway point of the season.

RECORDS: San Francisco 49ers (3-2) @ Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The 49ers are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

MONEYLINE: 49ers (-230); Falcons (+190)

Over/under: 43.5

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 16th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

