Falcons Injury Report: Will Starting LB Mykal Walker Play vs. 49ers?

The Atlanta Falcons now have two days of practice under their belt ahead of Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta's injury situation is becoming clearer.

After missing Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons are expecting Pitts to return against San Francisco. He's been a limited participant in both practices as his hamstring continues to heal, but the fact that Pitts is on the field is certainly an encouraging sign.

Elsewhere on the offense, receiver Drake London has been a full participant, showing no signs of the knee injury that occurred late in Tampa Bay. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, was limited Thursday.

Defensively, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has been limited each day due to a shoulder injury. Perhaps most importantly, inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who did not play in the second half against the Buccaneers, has not participated in practice this week as he battles a groin injury.

If Walker is unable to play Sunday, rookie second-round pick Troy Andersen will likely receive his first professional start. Andersen, 23, has seen first-team snaps in practice alongside veteran Rashaan Evans.

Andersen has quickly seen his role increase throughout the campaign, as he didn't play a defensive snap in Week 1 and saw just nine the week after. However, he's been in the double digits ever since, including a career-high 30 versus Tampa Bay in place of Walker.

The reigning FCS Defensive Player of the Year capitalized on the opportunity, recording a career-high five tackles and notching his first tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

With Walker yet to hit the practice field this week, his status for Sunday appears to be firmly in jeopardy, meaning Andersen could receive his biggest load of snaps to date.

The Falcons will practice Friday before welcoming the 49ers into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

